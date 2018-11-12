Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: Wisconsin High School Students Give Nazi Salute in Prom Photo

Wisconsin High School Students Give Nazi Salute in Prom Photo

by Andy Towle
November 12, 2018 | 12:00pm

The Baraboo school district in Wisconsin is investigating after a photo was tweeted showing members of the Baraboo High School Class of 2019 giving the Nazi salute before their junior prom last spring.

Madison365 reports: ‘The photo was first posted in an online album of BHS prom photos at wheelmemories.com, the website of local motorcycle photographer Peter Gust. It was posted to Twitter last night by the account @GoBaraboo, which calls itself a “parody account.” It was posted with the caption, “We even got the black kid to throw it up #BarabooProud.” Gust’s website says he has a son who is a junior at Baraboo High School. It is not clear whether Gust’s son is in the photo. Gust’s website also indicates that he is a retired teacher…Gust has removed the entire prom photo album, replacing it with a statement that reads, in part, “due malevolent behavior on the part of some in society; this page has been modified. It is too bad that there are those in society who can and do take the time to be jerks; knowingly and willingly to be jerks! … To anyone that was hurt I sincerely apologize.”’

Baraboo Schools Superintendent Lori Mueller tweeted a statement: “The photo of students posted to is not reflective of the educational values and beliefs of the School District of Baraboo. The District will pursue any and all available and appropriate actions, including legal, to address.”

 

You Might Also Like