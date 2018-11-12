Wisconsin High School Students Give Nazi Salute in Prom Photo

The Baraboo school district in Wisconsin is investigating after a photo was tweeted showing members of the Baraboo High School Class of 2019 giving the Nazi salute before their junior prom last spring.

Madison365 reports: ‘The photo was first posted in an online album of BHS prom photos at wheelmemories.com, the website of local motorcycle photographer Peter Gust. It was posted to Twitter last night by the account @GoBaraboo, which calls itself a “parody account.” It was posted with the caption, “We even got the black kid to throw it up #BarabooProud.” Gust’s website says he has a son who is a junior at Baraboo High School. It is not clear whether Gust’s son is in the photo. Gust’s website also indicates that he is a retired teacher…Gust has removed the entire prom photo album, replacing it with a statement that reads, in part, “due malevolent behavior on the part of some in society; this page has been modified. It is too bad that there are those in society who can and do take the time to be jerks; knowingly and willingly to be jerks! … To anyone that was hurt I sincerely apologize.”’

@News_Republic Can someone please explain and/or investigate why the graduating class from Baraboo High School is throwing the Nazi salute in this image? Has @BarabooSD commented on this? Has anyone at your paper even asked or investigated the meaning of this? pic.twitter.com/YspaHfq3Tk — Mark Toth (aka Rancid Butter) (@TheButteryOne) November 12, 2018

The photo of students posted to #BarabooProud is not reflective of the educational values and beliefs of the School District of Baraboo. The District will pursue any and all available and appropriate actions, including legal, to address. — Lori M. Mueller (@LoriMMueller) November 12, 2018

If anybody from Baraboo High School in Wisconsin can clue me in on why it appears the entire male class of 2018 is throwing up a Sig Heil during their prom photos – that would be great. h/t @CarlySidey pic.twitter.com/BL8lDVLMA4 — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) November 12, 2018