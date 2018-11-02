Barbra Streisand Takes the Wheel for Carpool Karaoke: WATCH

James Corden’s SUV got booted and Barbra Streisand, who just “happened to be out and about,” picked him up for an incredible session of Carpool Karaoke.

The duo led off with the Donna Summer duet “No More Tears (Enough is Enough).”

“Aren’t you lucky because I happened to be out and about! And I’m not usually.”

Streisand then warned Corden about her driving, that she recently got her license renewed and failed the test three times, and once accidentally drove onto the up ramp of a freeway.

Said Corden: “This is not what I need to hear right now. I’ve got to be honest though, if this is how I go out, I’ll take it.”

Corden joins her on “The Way We Were”, “Imagine/What A Wonderful World”, and “Don’t Rain On My Parade”, and “Walls” from her new album.

They also discuss Streisand’s stage fright, her discussion with Tim Cook over how Siri pronounced her name, and her new anti-Trump album Walls.

Watch: