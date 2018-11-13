The Gay Bottom Mafia is Out in Force for a Man with a Powerful New Beard: WATCH

‘Boy Erased’ Author Garrard Conley Reveals How He Handled the Self-Hatred Dealt by Gay Conversion Therapy Quacks: WATCH

What happens when a gay femme guy grows a beard? The Gay Bottom Mafia comes out of the woodwork, self-lubricating and ready for the testosterone of a “fully-formed” masc top.

In a new sketch, Michael Henry tries to help his newly-hirsute friend out of a typical gay situation.

Says Daniel: “What am I gonna do? I can’t top all these men. I have errands to run.”

Replies Henry: “It’s too late. They’ve already found you and located you on the Top finder apps…the hungry, hungry bottoms.”

Daniel: “It’s just a beard. Is it really that powerful?”

Henry: “Yes. It’s your entire sexual persona now.”

Find out what happens, below.