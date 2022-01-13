Michael Henry Is Not Heteronormative; Clay Aiken Views DC Run Again; Colton Underwood is HomeOwner; Luca , Queer Eye, Senior Prom; HOT LINKS

Michael Henry’s First of 2022,

Alesso, Katy Perry - When I'm Gone (Official Music Video)

Adele - Oh My God (Official Video)

Clay Aiken Shares Why He’s Running for Congress in North Carolina Again | The View

Sarah Jessica Parker, Jonathan Groff in And just like that - doc

I'M ENGAGED! Just like you! Michael Henry

Amy Schumer & Shirley Maclaine Join the Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2! There are some new additions to Only Murders In The Building! The hit Hulu series, which is currently in production for […]

Swinging Richards, Atlanta's Gay Strip Club, Announces Closing Swinging Richards, the world famous gay strip club in Atlanta, Georgia, has announced the sad news it will be closing its […]

Cody Simpson Goes Shirtless as He Leaves the Pool After Training Cody Simpson is spending his morning in the pool! The 25-year-old Australian singer and swimmer chatted with a friend as he […]

Thursday Ad Watch I'll give you one guess if this is the one television commercial I don't fast-forward through. Watch BELOW.If anyone knows anything […]

Colton Underwood Goes For Walk Around New Neighborhood After Buying House with Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown Colton Underwood is checking out his new neighborhood! The 29-year-old reality TV star went for an afternoon walk around the block […]

Are We Having Fun Yet? If this "Party Down" revival can pull off getting Constance (Jane Lynch) and Lydia (Megan Mulally) to work together, 2022 might […]

Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney: ‘I’ve only ever tried to be helpful’ Jamie Lynn Spears’s memoir comes out next Tuesday. It’s called Things I Should Have Said. According to Jamie Lynn’s promo tour, […]

OMG, RIP: Ronette’s ‘bad girl’ singer, the legendary Ronnie Spector has passed at 78 Ronnie Spector, whose “hard-edged yet tremulous voice” soared on the Ronettes’ girl-group hits of the early ‘60s, died on Wednesday of […]

Hunky newsman Gio Benitez celebrates nine years at ABC News with cute throwback clip View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gio Benitez (@giobenitez)