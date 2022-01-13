Towleroad Gay News

Michael Henry Is Not Heteronormative; Clay Aiken Views DC Run Again; Colton Underwood is HomeOwner; Luca , Queer Eye, Senior Prom; HOT LINKS

Michael Henry’s First of 2022,

I'M ENGAGED! Just like you! Michael Henry
Sarah Jessica Parker, Jonathan Groff in And just like that - doc
Clay Aiken Shares Why He’s Running for Congress in North Carolina Again | The View
Adele - Oh My God (Official Video)
Alesso, Katy Perry - When I'm Gone (Official Music Video)
Cody Simpson Goes Shirtless as He Leaves the Pool After Training

RIP David Stuart Chemsex and LGBTQ Sexual Health Expert Has Died

DAVID STUART, CHEMSEX AND LGBTQ SEXUAL HEALTH EXPERT, HAS DIED
“His work with our patients has undoubtedly saved many lives and his loss immeasurable.”
2022-01-12

15 Minute Doc Takes You The Prom They Never Got to Have

Senior Prom: LGBTQ+ Seniors Get the Prom of Their Dreams | PBS Short Docs
Disney Pixar

Colton Underwood and Partner buy $3.2 million Home in Los Angeles

ICYMI

Search Party Season 5 | Official Trailer | HBO Max
How Boston Dynamics' Spot Robot Works!
UGG | FEEL ___ FEATURING CHER | 2022
(🇬🇧) What it is like to be gay and grow up in comunism - Part 1
HeroRAT Magawa gets the gold
Betty White Monologue: Facebook - Saturday Night Live
Betty White Lines
Miranda Lambert - Y'all Means All (from Season 6 of Queer Eye (Lyric Video))
Study Examines Risk of Blood Donated by Sexually Active Gay Men
‘There’s No Accountability’: Michael Steele On Capitol Riot

