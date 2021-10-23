International competitors flock to Germany’s ‘Beard Olympics’

A bearded man takes part in the Beard Olympics stand pose at the Music Hall of the Pullman City during the Beard Olympics and German Beard Championships. Nicolas Armer/dpa

Some 100 men sporting beards and moustaches took part in a contest in Germany on Saturday to find out who had the best whiskers.

The competitors came from the Netherlands, Austria, Italy, Switzerland and Israel as well as Germany to compete in at the Beard Olympics and the German Beard Championships, held in Eging am See, Lower Bavaria.

They were competing in a range of categories from Dali to Muscateer, well as “natural,” for entrants who did not use styling products.

A jury of seven trained hairdressers and barbers chose the best.

“Beard care is actually the most important thing,” said Christian Feicht, President of the East Bavarian Beard and Moustache Club, which is hosting the competition.

He said jurors would assess the mass of the beards presented, in terms of both density and length. “The more ‘material’ you have, the more you have to style,” said Feicht.

While the Beard Olympics was open to all, those vying for the German championship needed to be residents, or at least members of a club.

Feicht described the bearded rivals as having a “certain ambition and seriousness,” but said on the whole, the contest was a friendly event.