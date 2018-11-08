Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: Here’s a Review of Chris Pine’s Full-Frontal Scene in ‘Outlaw King’

White House Pulls CNN Reporter Jim Acosta’s Press Pass After Trump Grilling: WATCH

by Andy Towle
November 8, 2018 | 7:07am

CNN’s Jim Acosta was denied entrance to the White House on Wednesday night and his press pass revoked, hours after a press conference in which he grilled Donald Trump about his characterization of the migrant caravan as an invasion, among other things.

RELATED: Trump Melts Down at CNN’s Jim Acosta: ‘You are a Rude, Terrible Person!’ – WATCH

Acosta tweeted just before 8 pm that his entry had been denied.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: “President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern…This conduct is absolutely unacceptable. It is also completely disrespectful to the reporter’s colleagues not to allow them an opportunity to ask a question. President Trump has given the press more access than any President in history…”

She added: “Contrary to CNN’s assertions there is no greater demonstration of the President’s support for a free press than the event he held today. Only they would attack the President for not supporting a free press in the midst of him taking 68 questions from 35 different reporters……over the course of 1.5 hours including several from the reporter in question. The fact that CNN is proud of the way their employee behaved is not only disgusting, it‘s an example of their outrageous disregard for everyone, including young women, who work in this Administration…As a result of today’s incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice.”

Acosta responded: “This is a lie.”

The White House responded with a ridiculous video showing Acosta defending the mic from the intern.

Sanders later shared an edited video that was created by Alex Jones’ InfoWars conspiracy theory group to prove her point: ‘…dozens of social media users, including several reporters and political analysts, said that the video Sanders shared zooms in on the moment of contact, and appears to have been sped up to make the moment appear more aggressive. Matt Dornic, CNN’s vice president of communications and digital partnerships, said it was “absolutely shameful” for Sanders to share the video.“History will not be kind to you,” Dornic tweeted.’

https://twitter.com/mdornic/status/106050021230791066

You Might Also Like