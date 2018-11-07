Mitch McConnell, Jack White, Mueller Indictments, Demi Lovato, Jim Jordan, Jon Tester, Ariana Grande: HOT LINKS

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT. Mitch McConnell calls House oversight of the president “harassment” – “The whole issue of presidential harassment is interesting. I remember when we tried it in the late ’90s. We impeached President Clinton. His numbers went up and ours went down. And we under-performed in the next election. So, the Democrats in the House will have to decide just how much presidential harassment they think is good strategy. I’m not so sure it’ll work for them.”

MONTANA. Jon Tester wins re-election to Senate: “Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester will win re-election to a third term, fending off a strong challenge from Republican nominee Matt Rosendale, NBC News has projected. NBC News made the call on Wednesday. The race had been too close to call on election night. Tester survived despite voting no on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. Decisions to vote against the judge doomed some of his red-state Democratic colleagues.”

MIDTERMS RESULTS. Something stinks in Florida and Georgia.

MUELLER. House Democrats move to protect special counsel’s findings: “House Democrats say they’re also ready to act as a backstop if Trump follows through on more than 18 months of pent-up angst and fires Mueller or tries to meddle with the special counsel’s work through a major shakeup at the Justice Department. Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi has already pledged to make sure Mueller’s “documentation is preserved” and the likely next House speaker also holds in her back pocket the threat of launching impeachment hearings against Trump if the president tries to oust Mueller or if the special counsel’s investigators ultimately uncover a smoking gun involving criminal behavior.”

BEAUTIFUL. Trump upset he can’t talk about how hot Ivanka is.

INDICTMENTS. Is Donald Jr. worried?

HOUSE GOP BATTLE. Rep. Jim Jordan challenges Rep.Kevin McCarthy for House minority leader: “I plan to run for minority leader. In 2016, the American people elected Republicans to come here and change this town. I think the president is doing just that, but I don’t think they see the same intensity from folks in Congress, folks in the House of Representatives.”

JACK WHITE. White Stripes frontman reacts after women say they were stopped from kissing by an usher at a concert: “Two people expressing affection shouldn’t have to hide.”

DEMI LOVATO. The social media comeback…

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Ariana Grande “Breathin…”

CREATING CONTENT OF THE DAY.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Darius Williams.