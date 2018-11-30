Joy Behar Responds After Kid Rock Calls Her a ‘B*tch’ on ‘FOX & Friends’ – WATCH

An admittedly intoxicated Kid Rock did a live interview with Steve Doocy on FOX & Friends Friday morning and had a few choice words about View co-host and Trump critic Joy Behar.

Said Kid Rock: “The division in the country right now, it’s so hard for people just to get past that we can disagree and still be cordial with one another…God forbid you say something a little wrong—you’re racist, homophobic, Islamophobic. People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct. And I would say love everybody, except I’d say screw that Joy Behar bitch. Everybody but that!”

Kid Rock live on Fox & Friends: 'Screw that Joy Behar bitch' pic.twitter.com/N2fYLqm4vL — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) November 30, 2018

The ladies of The View couldn’t help but respond to the remarks, with Sunny Hostin, remarking, “You come for one of us, you come for all of us.”

Behar, clearly amused at being the target of Kid Rock’s aggravation, replied: “All I can say is this bitch and these bitches would be happy to have you on the show and have a beer.”