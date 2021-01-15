Cindy McCain Reacts to Arizona GOP’s Plan to Censure Her for Supporting Joe Biden and Gay Marriage: ‘I Think I’m Going to Make T-Shirts’ — WATCH

The Arizona GOP plans to censure Cindy McCain for her support of Joe Biden and marriage equality when it meets on January 23.

The text of the resolution:

WHEREAS,​ Cindy Hensley McCain, the wife of the late Arizona US Senator John McCain, has supported leftist causes such as gay marriage, growth of the administrative state, and others that run counter to Republican values, a Republican form of government, and the US Constitution;

WHEREAS,​ Cindy McCain has failed to support Conservative Republican candidates such as President Trump;

WHEREAS,​ Cindy McCain has supported globalist policies and candidates, including Democrats such as Joe Biden, in direct opposition to Republican values, the interests of the American people, and the Constitution of the United States;

WHEREAS,​ Cindy McCain has condemned President Trump for his criticism of her husband and erroneously placed behaviors over actual presidential results; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED,​ that Arizona Republican Party members meeting at their January 23, 2021 Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, hereby object to Cindy McCain being a member of the Republican Party and officially censure her;

FURTHER,​ the Republican Party in the State of Arizona agrees to dissolve any connections whatsoever to Cindy McCain.

McCain battled back this week, issuing a statement slamming Arizona GOP Chairman Kelli Ward: “I’m not surprised by the continuous insults and personal attacks from Arizona GOP Chairman Kelli Ward. She’s shown how attacking Republicans like me can impact elections — her involvement in both Senate elections to replace Jeff Flake and my husband John McCain, two regular targets of her personal attacks, resulted in Democrat wins. As Chairman of the AZGOP she managed to turn Arizona blue in November for the first time since 1996. Maybe she should be reminded that my husband never lost an Arizona election since his first win in 1982; he and Governor (Doug) Ducey are the last two Republicans to win statewide races in Arizona. Now Ward sides with Congressmen (Paul) Gosar and (Andy) Biggs on supporting the mob of angry Trump extremists who attacked our Capitol, disrupted our constitutional elections process and threatened our Democracy.”

McCain also appeared on The View on Thursday and responded to the expected censure after being asked about it by her daughter Meghan.

Said Cindy McCain: “It’s about doing what’s right for the country. Certainly, Senator Flake and our governor Ducey have made some very tough decisions lately and in the past, but it was for the good of our state and for our country. You know, I’m in good company, your dad was censured by them. I think I’m going to make T-shirts for everyone and wear them.”