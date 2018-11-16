Rachel Maddow Thinks Something Big is Coming from Robert Mueller Very Shortly: WATCH

Rachel Maddow said an extension request of 10 days for a filing in the Paul Manafort case makes it look like something big could be coming in the Muller investigation very shortly.

Said Maddow: “And here’s the part that makes the ominous music start up in your head and that makes us put the red banner on the bottom of the screen. In this new report they just filed, Mueller’s prosecutors have just asked the judge to please give them 10 days before they tell the judge what’s up with Manafort’s case right now. Ten days? That is very strange. They say they’re not going to make tomorrow’s deadline, they would like a 10 day extension. That is unusual. What’s going to happen in the next 10 days that will give the court a better picture of how helpful Paul Manafort has been? Something’s going to happen between now and 10 days from now that will allow them to be of greater assistance in the court’s management of this matter? What’s going to happen in the next 10 days? There is a palpable sense right now that this is the — this is the time we have been expecting, this is the thing for which we have all been reading up on our history.”