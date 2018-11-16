Judge Orders White House to Restore CNN Reporter Jim Acosta’s Credentials

In a limited ruling, a federal judge has ordered the White House to restore CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press credentials, requiring it to lay out rules that justify taking away a journalist’s press pass.

CNN reports: “[Judge Timothy J. Kelly] did not rule on the underlying case on Friday. But he granted CNN’s request for a temporary restraining order. This result means that Acosta will have his access to the White House restored for at least a short period of time. The judge said while explaining his decision that he believes that CNN and Acosta are likely to prevail in the case overall. Kelly made his ruling on the basis of CNN and Acosta’s Fifth Amendment claims, saying the White House did not provide Acosta with the due process required to legally revoke his press pass. He left open the possibility, however, that the White House could seek to revoke it again if it provided that due process, and said he was not making a judgment on the First Amendment claims that CNN and Acosta have made.”

Developing…