RuPaul Makes Debut on ‘The Simpsons’ – WATCH

RuPaul made his debut on The Simpsons in an episode Sunday night called “Werking Mom” in which Marge struggles to make ends meet as a Tupperware lady but finds sudden success after her hairdresser Julio glams her up and takes her to his house to sell to his friends, and she is mistaken for a drag queen.
Marge’s adventure into her new persona leads her to RuPaul’s Queen Chante and a set of fellow queens who boost her confidence.
Drag Race’s Raja also appears in a scene with Homer.
The jig, of course, is eventually up, but we won’t offer any spoilers here.
Another clip from the episode:
Here she is everyone! I am so proud to announce my cameo appearance on #theSimpsons ! I cant describe how honored I am to have been asked to do this episode airing November 18, with special guest @rupaulofficial . The best part is…I play myself in a scene with Homer. I’ll never forget crying my eyes out, as rain came pouring down on the sidewalk outside the recording studio. Tears of joy. The Simpsons was a huge part of my childhood, being asked to be on an episode was surreal and mind blowing, to say the least. ❤️