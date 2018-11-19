Towleroad Gay News

RuPaul Makes Debut on ‘The Simpsons’ – WATCH

by Towleroad
November 19, 2018 | 10:20am

RuPaul made his debut on The Simpsons in an episode Sunday night called “Werking Mom” in which Marge struggles to make ends meet as a Tupperware lady but finds sudden success after her hairdresser Julio glams her up and takes her to his house to sell to his friends, and she is mistaken for a drag queen.

Marge’s adventure into her new persona leads her to RuPaul’s Queen Chante and a set of fellow queens who boost her confidence.

Drag Race’s Raja also appears in a scene with Homer.

Rajas cameo on tonight’s episode of the simpsons from rupaulsdragrace

The jig, of course, is eventually up, but we won’t offer any spoilers here.

Another clip from the episode:

 

 

