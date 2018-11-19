RuPaul Makes Debut on ‘The Simpsons’ – WATCH

Closeted Teen and Older Man Meet on Grindr with Agonizing Results in ‘Afterglow’ – WATCH

RuPaul made his debut on The Simpsons in an episode Sunday night called “Werking Mom” in which Marge struggles to make ends meet as a Tupperware lady but finds sudden success after her hairdresser Julio glams her up and takes her to his house to sell to his friends, and she is mistaken for a drag queen.

Marge’s adventure into her new persona leads her to RuPaul’s Queen Chante and a set of fellow queens who boost her confidence.

Drag Race’s Raja also appears in a scene with Homer.

The jig, of course, is eventually up, but we won’t offer any spoilers here.

Another clip from the episode: