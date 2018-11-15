Memphis Church Leader Tells Parishioner to Come Out from Among ‘Sissified’ Men: ‘We Call ‘Em Faggots’ – WATCH

Audience Feared Shooting as Man Yelled ‘Heil Hitler, Heil Trump’ During Performance of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ – WATCH

Mother Frances Kelly, a leader at the Church of God in Christ, told a churchgoer in St. Louis to “come out from among them sissified men that’s been hanging around you” adding “God can use no men trying to be women – we call ’em faggots.”

This is trash. COGIC is trash. pic.twitter.com/PSi5moNgos — Is this your coat? Did you come with anyone? (@DamoneWilliams_) November 12, 2018

When asked about her remarks by Commercial Appeal, Kelly replied that she was “speaking spiritually” at the prayer service, “not how she might normally speak.”

The paper adds: ‘Since becoming a leader in the Church of God in Christ, Kelley has been national director of the church’s intercessory prayer ministry. The video of Kelley is not the first time the denomination has drawn attention for comments about sexual orientation. During the 2014 convocation, a young man exclaimed, “I’m not gay no more,” going on to say he will not carry a purse, put on makeup or date a man. That later resulted in an apology from the church’s Presiding Bishop Charles Blake, Sr.’