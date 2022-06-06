S.I. Revisits A Sportscaster’s Apology For An On-Air Gay Slur And The Home-Run Hitter Who Interrupted It And Has Interrupted Somber Moments Since

Published by

Sports Illustrated

By Jon Wertheim His hilariously timed home runs have become the stuff of internet legend. What are the odds?! We found out. Never mind the honeyed delivery, the wit or the accumulated baseball wisdom. For all his various and sundry broadcasting gifts, Vin Scully was blessed, above all, with exquisite timing. “He may have called baseball games all those years, but he would have been a wonderful conductor or musician,” says Al Michaels, a Scully protégé dating back to his Brooklyn boyhood. “He just has this intuition for the rhythm of a game.” The running joke was that baseball waited for Scully…

Read More