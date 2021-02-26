KFC Fires Employee Caught on Camera Calling Drive-Thru Customer Vile Homophobic Slurs: WATCH

A KFC employee in Springfield, Illinois was captured in a viral video calling a drive-thru customer a “f**king queer” and a “fag.”

“We’re really gay,” the customer replied. “You can’t do that. You’re gonna lose your job, I hope you know that.”

“”I don’t give a f**k,” the worker replied.

WAND reports: “Joshua Garner and his partner, Lee Walls, said they felt attacked when they went into the store to ask about an order they were picking up for DoorDash. They said a restaurant employee started yelling homophobic slurs at them. Springfield police said they were called to the restaurant and told WAND News a report was filed. It’s unclear if there is any investigation into what happened. “

KFC says the worker has been fired: “”The behavior of the team member in this video is completely unacceptable, and the team member has been terminated. The franchisee who owns the restaurant has been in touch with the guest regarding this incident and offered an apology.”