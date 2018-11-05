John Oliver, Author Stephen King Come for Racist, Homophobe Iowa Rep. Steve King (R-IA) – WATCH

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

John Oliver came after racist homophobe Rep. Steve King (R-IA) in a segment on Last Week Tonight Sunday night that also covered Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), who is facing an indictment for misuse of campaign funds.

Said Oliver: “Things are very spicy in Iowa’s 4th, where Congressman Steve King who has a history of flirting with white nationalists has gotten into hot water for, among other things, meeting with an Austrian party founded by an SS officer in August, and when asked about that meeting, he did not take it well.”

Oliver then played a clip of King getting hysterical when a reporter at a recent conference asked him if he identifies as a white nationalist.

Added Oliver: “That is a spectacular wit when the question is simply ‘are you a white supremacist?’ People who aren’t white supremacists say no. Even people who are white supremacists know to say no. So, it takes a special mix of racism and stupid to f**k that one up.”

He concluded, “Even neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer has said, and I quote, ‘Steve King is basically an open white nationalist at this point.'”

Another person who’d like to see Steve King go is author Stephen King, who tweeted: “Iowans, for personal reasons I hope you’ll vote Steve King out. I’m tired of being confused with this racist dumbbell.”

The Des Moines Register reports: ‘Steve King’s challenger in Tuesday’s election, Democrat J.D. Scholten, has been riding a wave of national press and fundraising since the latest round of Steve King headlines. Scholten’s campaign reported raising $900,000 between Monday and Friday last week alone, enough for him to blanket the airwaves of the Fourth District with a biographical ad…A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of the district shows that on a generic ballot a Republican candidate leads a Democratic candidate by 4 percentage points. With the exception of a 2012 race against former Iowa first lady Christie Vilsack, King has won each of his other races by at least 22 percentage points.’