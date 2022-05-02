John Oliver targets three of the biggest ‘failures’ among the 2022 candidates; Big Story Is Most Compelling Report on Climate Racism. WATCH

DeSantis’ office said, “The governor’s office does not have a written plan on how the dissolution will proceed.” “Of course, it doesn’t!” exclaimed Oliver.

“But look, do I think it’s bad that Disney pays more taxes? No, I don’t. That would be a good thing. I don’t love that it would happen without meaningful tax reform but on the whim of one right-wing dip-sh*t who is scared of gay people and doesn’t understand the First Amendment. But, hey, ends — means, what are you going to do?”

Published by

Raw Story

By Sarah K. Burris John Oliver addressed three candidates running for reelection in 2022 that have adopted a campaign of how not to help the most people, but instead, how much can you hurt the people that your supporters hate the most. He began with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who has waged war with Disney World because they dared to come out against the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The GOP legislature then voted to strip Disney of all of its benefits given by Florida. The problem that the state is now facing is that the deal that was made with Disney is that if Florida ever withdrew from the…

