Gay Billionaire Peter Thiel Says He’ll Support Trump in 2020, Calls His Lies ‘Exaggerations of the Truth’

Gay billionaire Peter Thiel will support Trump’s reelection in 2020, said Russians interfered in the U.S. election but not in a “material” way, and called the Mueller probe a “wild goose chase” in an interview with the New York Times. Thiel, who co-founded PayPal, donated $1.25 million to the Trump campaign in the 2016 election through a combination of super PAC donations and funds given directly. In 2016 Thiel said he was confident Trump would expand and not restrict LGBT rights as president.

Bloomberg reports: ‘The venture capitalist also defended Trump’s sometimes loose relationship with facts. He said unlike the past three U.S. presidents, Trump did not commit the “lie of omission” by failing to discuss contentious topics like immigration and trade. “Trump’s inaccuracies are exaggerations of the truth,” he said. Questions about Trump’s name-calling and lack of civility were brushed aside. “I don’t think Trump’s nicknames are that nasty,” Thiel said. “They’re powerfully accurate.”’