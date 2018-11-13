Sade, Eric Swalwell, Game of Thrones, THC vs CBD, Trumpy Bear, Armie Hammer, Jerome Corsi: HOT LINKS

TRUMPY BEAR. Jimmy Kimmel riffs on this unusual toy. Also: ‘What does a storm have to do with stuffed bears? The answer is disturbing. Those words are the slogan used by QAnon conspiracy theorists, who believe Trump is a heroic figure fighting a secret network of pedophiles that control Hollywood, the Democratic Party, and the so-called Deep State. The Trump Bear is the cuddly avatar for one of the most unhinged factions of American political life. ‘

MOURNING SELFIES. Armie Hammer does not like it when you honor Stan Lee with selfies.

WILDFIRES. Fires are deadliest in California’s history as death toll rises to 44… ‘The “Camp Fire” blaze, still raging in northern California, has killed at least 42 people and left 228 others listed as missing. Another two people died in the separate “Woolsey Fire,” which has destroyed 435 structures and displaced about 200,000 people in the mountains and foothills near Southern California’s Malibu coast, west of Los Angeles.’

MICHELLE OBAMA. Melania Trump never reached out to me for advice.

DESTROYED. Liam Hemsworth speaks out about Malibu home lost in fire: “It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fire.”

HOMELAND SECURITY. Trump planning to fire Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. “Nielsen is reportedly “reluctant to leave the administration before reaching the one-year mark as secretary on Dec. 6,” because it’s really gonna f**k up her résumé to not have a full year at her job torturing families who come to our border seeking refuge from violence.”

AMAZON. Northern Virginia and NYC have been chosen for the company’s new second headquarters.

FLORIDA. Wild monkeys carrying deadly Herpes virus… ‘It’s extremely rare for herpes B to spread from a monkey to a human, but when it does, it can cause inflammation of the brain and spinal cord leading to brain damage or death.’

JEROME CORSI. Conspiracy theorist and Roger Stone associate expects indictment from Robert Mueller: ‘Conservative conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi said on his YouTube show that negotiations fell apart with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team and he expects in the coming days to be charged with making false statements. “I’m going to be indicted,” Corsi said on his show. “That’s what we were told. Everyone should know that, and I’m anticipating it.”

ERIC SWALWELL. The 2020 presidential hopeful is battering Trump on Twitter.

Trump’s European Vacation was as bad as the movie. He wimped out of honoring our fallen troops because of a misting. He moped around in his hotel room and insulted fire victims. And he was scorched by the French President. This is not winning. This is a national embarrassment. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 12, 2018

The days of Presidential Immunity are OVER. Gone. No more free passes to cash in on access to the Oval Office. No more colluding with Russia. And we’ll see if you’re a tax cheat. America is putting a balance of power on your abuses of power. Welcome to democracy. https://t.co/ZjlzAzTHX2 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 12, 2018

MARIJUANA EXPLAINER OF THE DAY. CBD vs THC.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Sade “The Big Unknown”.

TEASER OF THE DAY. Game of Thrones.

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Alejandro Wolf.