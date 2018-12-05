‘Aquaman’ Jason Momoa Teases His SNL Hosting Gig with a Wet, Steamy Shower: WATCH

Aquaman star Jason Momoa will host Saturday Night Live this weekend and shared his excitement about it with a wet, steamy video from the showers.

Said Momoa, traveling from the shower to set in a towel: “Hey everyone, so this is my second day and we just finished the promos and we’re going to go meet the cast, and we’re going to go over sketches, and I’m so excited. I did my tune in and it did really well, I can’t tell you how honored I am to be here – especially to go meet the writers right now. Alright let’s go – I LOVE MY LIFE!”