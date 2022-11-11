Jason Momoa “doesn’t like wearing clothes anymore”.

The ‘Slumberland’ actor explained he has taken to wearing a traditional malo – a thong-like garment – while preparing for his upcoming role in Apple TV+ series ‘Chief of War’, which is set in 18th century Hawaii, and he finds the skimpy item comfortable, he now dons them all the time.

Asked by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel about a recent Instagram post in which he wore the item during a fishing trip, he said: “That’s a traditional malo, it’s what the Hawaiians wear.

“I’m a creator, writer, director, producer and actor on this Apple series called ‘Chief of War’.

“It’s all 1780s, 1790s Hawaii. That’s what I wear every day, and I was just getting ready for the role. I like to get into character, so I was tanning my white a**.

“It was a second — you go past and he just happened to take a little photo.”

Asked if it is comfortable, Jason replied: “Oh my God, yes. I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore. I’m in it every day. I wear it all the time.”

The ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ host then asked his guest if he was wearing a malo under his clothes during their interview, prompting the 43-year-old star to get out of his seat and take off his jacket and silk pyjamas until he was bearing his butt in the garment.

As his 6ft 4in guest showed off his toned physique, Jimmy quipped: “Let me tell you, I’ve never felt more like Danny DeVito than I do right now.”