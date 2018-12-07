Trump Attacks ‘Dumb as a Rock’ Rex Tillerson After Former Sec’y of State Starts Spilling the T

Donald Trump attacked former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday afternoon after Tillerson broke his silence in an interview, revealing that he often warned Trump about breaking the law and described the president as an undisciplined man who doesn’t like to read.

Said Tillerson at a fundraiser at the MB Andersen Cancer Center: “[He’s] a man who’s undisciplined, doesn’t like to read, doesn’t read briefing reports, doesn’t like to get into the details of a lot of things but rather says ‘this is what I believe.'”

He added: “So often, the President would say here’s what I want to do and here’s how I want to do it and I would have to say to him, Mr. President I understand what you want to do but you can’t do it that way. It violates the law.”

Tweeted Trump in response: “Mike Pompeo is doing a great job, I am very proud of him. His predecessor, Rex Tillerson, didn’t have the mental capacity needed. He was dumb as a rock and I couldn’t get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell. Now it is a whole new ballgame, great spirit at State!”