Randy Rainbow’s ‘Sound of Music’ Trump Sing-a-Long Will Soon Be One of Your Favorite Things: WATCH

Randy Rainbow takes lyric-writing to new heights (The Alps!) with a special holiday edition video “Sound of Mueller” sing-along to the tune of  “My Favorite Things”.

Sings Rainbow: “Brutal dictators and cold-hearted liars / Tyrants and traitors and climate deniers / Five dollar spray tans with under eye rings / These are a few of your favorite things / Burying tax returns after you file em / Tear-gassing migrants for seeking asylum / Big fat-ass buckets of fried chicken wings / These are a few of your favorite things.” Have at it below – quickly children, quickly.

