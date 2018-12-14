‘LOVED’ Celebrates Gay Bear Bodies: ART

NBC News profiled LOVED, a new London art show featuring illustrations of gay bears by Charlie Hunter and video by video artist Mike Wyeld .

Said Hunter: “It’s called LOVED so I’d like to think that people when they come here learn to love themselves a little bit more and love others as well.”

Added Wyeld: “Some of the things that the media’s obsessed with — obesity, weight loss, body shape, aging — some of these things we have to be happy with. We get bigger, we get older. You can fight it and be miserable or you can accept it and live with the body that you have and love it.”

Loved can be found on Facebook here and on the web here. Next stop for the exhibition: Estonia.