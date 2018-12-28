Happy Birthday, Wilson Cruz! Dionne Vs. the IRS, Chik-A-Fil Bowl? and More: HOT LINKS

CHIK-A-FIL BOWL Chick-fil-A’s participation in sports is still a big ‘f-you’ to LGBTQ people.

FUNNY STUFF Comedian Dana Goldberg’s hysterical reaction to the Astoria transformer explosion in NYC.

Straight people and their stupid gender reveal parties. pic.twitter.com/YgpF90jcR4 — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) December 28, 2018



I SURVIVED CONVERSION THERAPY And now he’s battling against it.

GAYDAR Are we still doing this?

MMMM BOP The 6th Hanson arrives.

SAY A LITTLE PRAYER Dionne Warwick Vs The IRS.

PAY-TO-PLAY Taxpayers will foot the bill for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago NYE party.

INCLUDES THE KITCHEN SINK Mike Bloomberg is prepared to spend $100 million on 2020 run.

IN THE MAIL Demi Levato is upset she didn’t get invited to one of Nick Jonas’ three weddings.

HOT OFF THE PRESS The week in gay magazines around the country.

South Florida’s Hot Spots magazine above. And a special New Year’s 2019 Edition of Hot Spots dishes on the hottest cultural events, and live performances (Including Tiffany Haddish in Miami) in South Florida below.

BIRTHDAY BOY Happy Birthday to Wilson Cruz! Cruz, 45 today, returns to Star Trek: Discovery season two on January 17th (Yes, we know Dr. Culber died!).