Kevin Hart’s NYE Gig, RBG Is Discharged, Sister Wendy Beckett Is Dead, and More: HOT LINKS

NEW YEAR, NEW YOU? Kevin Hart to host New Year’s Eve party in Vegas after stepping down as Oscars 2019 host.

ALWAYS BET ON RBG The Supreme Court Justice has been discharged from the hospital and is doing just fine thanks.

WHAT YOUR BASEBALL HAT SAYS ABOUT HOW YOU TOP For real though.

IT’S COMPLICATED Should LGBT Jamaicans forgive Buju Banton?

WINDOW SEAT Aeriel footage of the aftermath of the tsunami in Indonesia.

Aerial footage shows aftermath of devastating tsunami that killed at least 430 people in Indonesia, as the country raises the danger level for the island volcano that triggered the disaster and widens its no-go zone. https://t.co/CMHQ95BDtm pic.twitter.com/pgaMvQ4Qo3 — ABC News (@ABC) December 27, 2018

LIKE A PRAYER BBC Host, Art Critic, and Nun Sister Wendy Beckett BBC Host, Art Critic, and Nun Sister Wendy Beckett has died . Watch her on Charlie Rose in 2016 below.

BIGGEST WINNER Watch Vance Hinds lose 200lbs and meet his idol in this inspiring and moving video.

COVER BOY Trans model Laith Ashely says, “Come to me, give your heart to me…”