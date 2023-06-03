Pregnant transgender man featured on cover of Glamour magazine

Published by

Raw Story

Glamour UK’s latest Pride issue has marked a historic milestone by featuring a pregnant transgender man on its cover, a move aiming to spotlight the diverse experiences within the LGBTQ+ community. The individual, Logan Brown, 27, breaks barriers and challenges the traditional perceptions of pregnancy. Brown is the first pregnant trans man ever to grace the cover of the esteemed magazine. “I am a transgender pregnant man and I do exist, so no matter what anybody says, I literally am living proof,” Brown told Glamour. His personal journey, as detailed in the issue, offers a unique perspective o…

