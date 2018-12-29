Loathsome Gay Trump Supporters Named ‘Men of the Year’ By Conservative News Site

Time‘s “Person of the Year” it’s not.

Right wing news site The Washington Free Beacon named Bill White and Bryan Eure “Men of the Year.”

The “power couple” interviewed by the New York Times last month were former Hillary Clinton supporters who turned tail and ran to Trump on election night when they saw that Clinton was going to lose.

The NYT reported: ‘The genesis of the couple’s reversal can be timed to about midnight on Nov. 8, 2016. Inside the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, at Ms. Clinton’s election night event, Mr. White stood watching the returns in an increasingly funereal atmosphere. He got in his Chevrolet Suburban and drove to the New York Hilton in Midtown, where Mr. Trump was celebrating his win. “I didn’t want to be part of that misery pie; I’m not a wallower in self-pity,” said Mr. White, who now runs Constellations Group, a strategic consultancy firm. “I really believe that once that decision is made, you have to get behind your president.”’

The Washington Free Beacon in its decision wrote:

“The bravery demonstrated by Bill White and Bryan Eure — gay, liberal, millionaires who nevertheless want to MAGA.

The duo had fundraised for everyone around. Frauds like Barack Obama. Feminist icons like Hillary Clinton. But it wasn’t until they discovered the charms of the straight-talking conductor of the Trump Train that they understood just how amazing politics could be.

“He’s not a politician. … He’s not going to configure himself as anything other than what he is. I think that he has an authenticity,” White told the New York Times. And yet, for embracing this authentic billionaire whose taste runs toward the gold-plated, how have their friends reacted? With acceptance? With arms wide open?

No. They’ve been scorned, screamed at, shunned. Friends have turned their back. Hillaryworld has gone to war.

And yet, they endure. This is the sort of spirit that will make America great again. And for that, the Washington Free Beacon is proud to name Bill White and Bryan Eure men of the year.”

Yuck.