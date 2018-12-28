After Report Links His Cell Phone to Alleged Secret Russia Meeting in Prague, Michael Cohen Says Nope, ‘Mueller Knows Everything’

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen denied he’s ever been to Prague following a report on Thursday that a signal traced to his cell phone had been picked up there at the height of the 2016 presidential campaign, giving credence to one of the claims in the Steele dossier.

McClatchy reported: ‘The dossier, which Trump has dismissed as “a pile of garbage,” said Cohen and one or more Kremlin officials huddled in or around the Czech capital to plot ways to limit discovery of the close “liaison” between the Trump campaign and Russia. The new information regarding the recovery of Cohen’s cell phone location doesn’t explain why he was apparently there or who he was meeting with, if anyone. But it adds to evidence that Cohen was in or near Prague around the time of the supposed meeting.

McClatchy adds: ‘Both of the newly surfaced foreign electronic intelligence intercepts were shared with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, people familiar with the matter said. Mueller is investigating Russia’s 2016 election interference and whether Trump’s campaign colluded in the scheme. Mueller also is examining whether Trump has obstructed the sweeping inquiry.’

Late on Thursday Cohen denied the report, but added something that should send chills through the White House.

Tweeted Cohen: “I hear # Prague # CzechRepublic is beautiful in the summertime. I wouldn’t know as I have never been. # Mueller knows everything!”