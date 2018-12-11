Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is Now the Most Streamed Song from the 20th Century

Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” has become the most streamed song from the 20th Century, leaping ahead of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”.

The Guardian reports that the same-named biopic starring Rami Malek helped propel the track to #1: “The top five most streamed tracks of the 20th century are surprising, with major stars such as Michael Jackson and the Beatles absent. Nirvana’s 1991 grunge anthem Smells Like Teen Spirit is at No 2 with more than 1.5bn streams, followed by two songs by Guns N’ Roses: Sweet Child O’ Mine and November Rain. a-ha’s synthpop hit Take on Me rounds out the top five. Bohemian Rhapsody was also named the most-streamed classic rock song of all time.”

Queen’s Brian May released a statement reacting to the news: “So the River of Rock Music has metamorphosed into streams! Very happy that our music is still flowing to the max!”