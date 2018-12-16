Kate McKinnon’s Ellen DeGeneres Knocks Kevin Hart’s Homophobia in SNL Oscar Host Auditions: WATCH

Saturday Night Live took a parting shot at Kevin Hart in an Oscar Host Auditions sketch which wondered “who will risk everything for the chance to gain nothing” as host of the long-running film awards show. The sketch featured the show’s players parodying famous actors and comics – Tiffany Haddish, Michelle Wolf, Hannah Gadsby, Rami Malek, Michael Strahan, Kanye West, Chris Hemsworth, Rachel Brosnahan, Roseanne Barr – in mock auditions.

Said Kate McKinnon’s Ellen DeGeneres in the sketch: “Hey I’m Ellen. I’ll host the Oscars, sure. I haven’t done anything controversial in my life, except for being gay, you know. But people like that now. Except for…the guy that was supposed to host…”