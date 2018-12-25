Trump Asks 7-Year-Old if He’s Still a Believer in Santa: ‘It’s Marginal, Right?’ – WATCH

Donald and Melania Trump fielded phone calls from children on Christmas eve in front of a pool of reporters. The kids’ calls were being patched through from North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) which each year uses its radar system to track Kris Kringle around the world.

Trump was heard speaking to a child named Coleman, whom he asked: “Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at 7, it’s marginal, right?”

Trump had a simple message for his Twitter followers on Christmas morning ahead of any rage tweeting: “Merry Christmas!”

Merry Christmas! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2018