Award-Winning Coming Out Short Film: ‘Straight A’ Depicts Asian Man’s Experience: WATCH

Straight A was Todd Lien thesis film from the New York Film Academy MFA Program.

Lien says it was “based on the true story of me coming out to my father.”

The story features a man named Alex struggling with maintaining his same-sex long term relationship a secret and keeping up with his image of being the perfect straight A son.

Alex must eventually face his father and tell him the truth about his sexuality.

Note from Lien: I am grateful for the supporting father I have, but I want to be clear that I know this is not how many people’s experiences are like. I just want to share some happy ending story like mine out there for more positivity and hope! The message is that sometimes we need to give our parents a little more credit for acceptance. Hope this video does that for as many people out there as possible!

