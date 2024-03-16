Wayne Brady: Coming out as pansexual has changed my life

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Wayne Brady's DMs have been “popping” since he came out as pansexual. The 51-year-old star revealed that he's pansexual – meaning he's attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender – in August 2023, and Wayne admits that it's totally changed his life. He told E! News: “My DMs are popping and it's amazing.” Wayne revealed that he's even received some X-rated messages on social media. He confessed: “It's shocking. Much respect to women, I'm sorry, I know you feel when a random guy just goes, ‘Hey, I like you so much, I'ma show you my junk.' Like, no bro, that isn't necessarily the callin…

