California State Senate Committee Bans Saying ‘He’ and ‘She’ Adds ‘They’ As Universal Pronoun: WATCH

Conservative pundit Carlson Tucker’s The Daily Caller is up in arms over a decision by the California State Senate to no longer use the masculine and feminine pronouns of “he” and “she” and replace it with the gender neutral “They.”

Judiciary Committee chair Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) announced that only “gender neutral” pronouns will be permitted during committee hearings.

Hannah-Beth Jackson spoke about the change on Thursday, which affects her committee, and said it’s a matter of gender.

“We are now a state recognizing the non-binary designation as a gender,” Jackson said. “We are using the phrase they and replacing other designations so that it’s a gender neutral designation of they. Basically that’s the primary reforms and revisions to the committee rules.”

After accidentally referring to herself as “her” Jackson officially corrected the record saying, “In the spirit of gender neutrality for the rules of this committee, we now designate the chair as ‘they.'” said American Thinker.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com