‘Car Full of Guys’ Jumps 50-Year-Old Man in Shocking Homophobic Attack in Philly’s Gayborhood: WATCH

Members of Philadelphia’s gay community are shocked and alarmed by an attack which took place late Sunday night outside a gay bar on Walnut Street in the city’s gayborhood.

WPVI reports: ‘The attack happened around 11 p.m. Sunday outside the Toasted Walnut in the 1300 block of Walnut Street. The bartender who was working that night, Josh Schonewolf, saw what happened. “All of a sudden a car full of guys decided to jump out and attack one of the patrons here right in front,” he said. Police say the 50-year-old victim was jumped by four men and a woman. “It seemed random but they were definitely calling him some gay slurs as they were beating him up,” said Schonewolf. Police say the suspects jumped into a vehicle and fled before officers arrived. The victim was sent to the hospital and treated for a head injury.’

Police said a hate crime charge could be added after the investigation.

WPVI’s report: