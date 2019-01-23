Cardi B, Matthew McConaughey, Tony Soprano Returns, and More: HOT LINKS

ALL RIGHT ALL RIGHT Matthew McConaughey stars in The Beach Bum Red Band trailer.

Gotta go low to get high. Harmony Korine’s new comedy THE BEACH BUM rolls into theaters March 29. #TheBeachBum pic.twitter.com/fNasOO0muU — The Beach Bum (@beachbummovie) January 23, 2019

KEEP IT SIMPLE PEOPLE Gender, like lasagna, is often multi-layered and complex. That doesn’t mean they go together. New Jersey pizzeria Villa Italian Kitchen, in an act inspired surely by Beelzebub himself, has unleashed gender reveal lasagna onto the world, the New York Post reports. For only $140, you can feed your family facefuls of femininity or offer them mouthfuls of masculinity. (Don’t worry, the price of the lasagna also comes with salad, which we’re sure is non-binary.)

A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS Maer Roshan has been named Editor-In-Chief of Los Angeles magazine. “Maer’s robust media experience, creative spirit, and enthusiasm for Los Angeles makes him the perfect editor to lead our storied brand into the future,” Los Angeles publisher Josef Vann said. “We’re thrilled to have him here.”

Roshan, a longtime industry hand is most known for launching Radar in 2002 and before that serving as editorial director of Tina Brown’s Talk. He is also the founder of websites Punch! and TheFix.com. Roshan’s Twitter was already updated with the new gig as of Tuesday morning.

NOT OKAY “The Supreme Court just ended my military career, ” says transgender activist and former military member Brynn Tannehill in a moving New York Times essay. “On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled, 5-4, that the Trump administration could reinstate its policy barring most transgender people from serving in the military while several cases challenging the policy are being decided. The decision was both a devastating blow to me personally, and a disturbing sign of what is to come for transgender people in the United States.”

She continues: “I graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1997, and was on active duty for over a decade. When I began transitioning in 2010, I transferred from the Naval Reserves, which I had joined in 2008, to the Individual Ready Reserves, an administrative status that allows service members to deal with medical issues before returning to full duty. By spring 2012, I had resolved the “issues” at my own expense, and was ready to return to full duty — in my case, as a Navy helicopter pilot.

The problem was that at the time, the military’s medical regulations prohibited transgender people from serving. I then set off on years of volunteer work on my own time researching transgender military issues. This included educational outreach, research, policy development and coordinating with the Pentagon to build an evidence-based standard for transgender service, based on the lessons learned from the other 18 countries that allow transgender people to serve.”

SHE MAKES MONEY MOVES Cardi B will reportedly start a Vegas residency starting this spring. D-Listed said, “Today it was announced that Cardi B will have her very own residency at the Palms Casino Resort based club KAOS. Those days of sliding up and down on the pole like a jackhammer are just distant memories in a rear view mirror now because Cardi has finally arrived!

This truly is going to be a great year for Cardi, all of her drama with estranged husband Offset aside. She’s been nominated for five Grammys, including Album of the Year for Invasion of Privacy, and now she has this residency to look forward to. I believe this makes her the most successful rapper from the Love & Hip Hop franchise, which really isn’t saying too much since most of the rappers on there are just people with big asses that know how to rhyme words sometimes. But I’ve always admired her determination to have a better life so this residency is a very good look for her.”

JUSTICE IS A DISH BEST SERVED HOT AS THESE TWO DC’S Young Justice has us swooning over Robin (aka Tim Drake) and Superboy’s (Conner Kent) quiet moments.

FULL MOON RISING Gay Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis talks about what he’s got planned next.

I SWEAR IT’S THE TRUTH MA! Covington Catholic’s Nick Sandemnn says that’s just his RBF.

"Do you feel from this experience that you owe anybody an apology? Do you see your own fault in any way?”



Tune in to @NBCNightlyNews for a preview of @SavannahGuthrie's interview with Nick Sandmann. Full interview tomorrow on TODAY. pic.twitter.com/7Croh0Toyj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 22, 2019

WHAT’S RBF? *Ahem.*

NO MEANS NO Nancy Pelosi doubles down on no State of the Union for the prez while the government shutdown continues.

ONE LOVE These 11 queer & trans artists are making reggaeton and dembow more inclusive. Remzecla says: “Fans and artists regularly challenge the myth that reggaeton and dembow are inherently homophobic and misogynistic, though these symptoms are undeniably ingrained in our society through normalized slurs and glaring double standards. Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and others are routinely praised for defying gender norms by embracing off-the-wall fashion and colored hair and nails – a low bar to clear on the scale of gender transgression. Queer artists are seldom afforded such freedom of self-expression without being immediately pegged as campy gimmicks or pelted with marketability concerns from industry brass.”

HEY ‘TONE James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini is cast as Tony Soprano in Sopranos’ Movie

THIRST TRAP Single Record and #NoHomo director Nelson Lassiter is a triple threat.