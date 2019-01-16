Towleroad Gay News

Cardi B, Michael Strahan, Kirsten Gillibrand, Sade, Macaulay Culkin, and We Remember Aaliyah: HOT LINKS

WHERE’S THE REMOTE? Roku reverses on adding Infowars after backlash. 

TEFLON THERESA Theresa May survives “No Confidence” vote.

IT AIN’T OVER Deadly Isis suicide attack in Syria is ominous.

WE LOVE THEIR TEN YEAR CHALLENGE  Dustin Lance Black’s tweet made our day. 

EVERYBODY’S A LITTLE BIT GAY? Why are these straight guys so devoted to their fave male porn stars?

NOTHING TO SEE HERE Macauley Culkin maintains his friendship with Michael Jackson was kosher.

TWERK IT OUT City Girls & Cardi B release ‘Twerk’ music video.

FOR HERE OR TO GO? Michael Strahan invites Clemson players for lobster after Trump’s insulting fast-food buffet.

WE MISS YOU AALIYAH The pop singer who died in a plane crash in 2001 at age 22 would have been 40 today. 

DICK PIC? Young Justice and Titans have us all hot over Nightwing (aka the original Robin Dick Grayson).

THE PLOT THICKENS NY State Senator Kirsten Gillibrand made her presidential announcement on The Late Show

HAVE YOU EVER? Like the drinking game, except without the drinking part, lol. 

LIVE LONG AND PROSPER Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp continue to hint that their romance will be central to Star Trek: Discovery’s second season. 

NO ORDINARY LOVE Happy 60th Birthday Sade!

COVER BOY #Sigh

