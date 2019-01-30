Chris Christie On Jared Kushner’s Father: ‘It’s one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes that I prosecuted…and I was the U.S. attorney in New Jersey’: WATCH

Appearing on Firing Line with Margaret Hoover to promote his new book Let Me Finish, ex-New Jersey governor Chris Christie told anecdotes describing how the president and Jared Kushner grappled with a campaign and a presidency that Christie says neither man was prepared for.

When asked whether he thought Kushner was responsible for his ouster because of their grudge, Christie was quick to point out the grudge was with his father Charles, whom he prosecuted for tax evasion among other things.

According to the New York Times Christie, the former two-term governor of New Jersey and a longtime friend of the president, became a key, early supporter of Mr. Trump after withdrawing from the race, and then ran Mr. Trump’s transition — until he was fired shortly after the election, reportedly at the direction of Mr. Kushner.

He recently withdrew from consideration as White House chief of staff.

