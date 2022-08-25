Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Contently Stroll Hand-In-Hand As Donald Trump’s Legal Woes Mount

mega

Donald Trump may be in crisis mode after his Mar-A-Lago home was raided by the FBI, but daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner seemed free of any worry while going for a walk in Miami.

On Saturday, August 20, the pair — whether intentional or not — wore very similar outfits: the mom-of-three wore a black tank and grey shorts while her beau donned a black tee and coordinating shorts. They both tired to hide their identities via a pair of sunglasses and baseball caps, but of course, they couldn’t escape the paparazzi.

The outing comes shortly afterOK! reported that the blonde beauty, 40, pleaded with her father, 76, to not run for the White House in 2024.

“Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him. She said, ‘Please dad, don’t do it.’ Ivanka detests the fact the spotlight is on her family and worries the impact it could have on her three children,” the source explained. “Soon, the kids will be old enough to ask all about what’s going on with their grandfather. Ivanka cannot fathom having to answer their questions. It’s really sad.”

Ivanka’s begging went into overdrive after it was reported that Trump may have illegally brought home multiple classified documents.

“Ivanka thinks the raid on their Mar-a-Lago home is just the start As someone who has lived in D.C., and witnessed the viciousness of politics, Ivanka is convinced the establishment won’t rest until her dad is silenced,” shared the insider. “She just can’t keep upbeat about the prospect of a 2024 bid (for the White House), especially with all that is going on.”

AnotherOK!insider revealed Ivanka “basically dumped her brothers,” Eric, 38, and Donald Jr., 44, as “she doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family.”

Added the source, “Her future is with her husband and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV.”

