‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Actor who Played Father of Trans Son Died

Bob Einstein, who played Jerry Funkhouser on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm since its beginnings, died today in Indian Wells, CA reported Deadline.

He was 76 and recently had been diagnosed with cancer.

The two-time Emmy winner also created the wacky Super Dave Osborne character.

Last year his character on Curb introduced Larry to his trans son Joey (who had formerly been introduced as his daughter Jodi).

Rabbi: I’d like to bring forward Kenny’s uncle, Martin Funkhouser, who would like to say a few words.

Larry: Great.

Rabbi: Martin, please?

Marty: Thank you, Rabbi Dorfman.

Larry: Oh, sorry.

Jerry: I would like to take a moment to acknowledge my former beautiful daughter Jodi, who’s now my handsome son Joey. – I love you, Joey. Thank you. I love you.

Keep up the good work. Thank you.

Watch the clip below.