Darren Criss gives it his all on tonight’s Lip-Sync Battle, facing off against Jermaine Dupri in a Mariah Carey showdown.

Criss is a vision of love in a lacy crop top, wig, hip-huggers and a pair of sparkling pink chunky heels as he takes on “Heartbreaker”.

Dupri declined the drag on Carey’s “Shake It Off”.

Both are joined by Carey at the end. She tweeted on Wednesday that she was “living for the tributes.”

Lip-Sync Battle airs tonight at 9 pm on Paramount Network.