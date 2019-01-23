Congresswoman Raises Transgender Flag Outside Her Office After SCOTUS Ruling Allowing Trump Ban

Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM) placed a flagpole with the transgender flag outside her office on Tuesday shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court said it would stay injunctions against Donald Trump’s ban on transgender troops, allowing the policy to go into effect while lower court cases are still underway.

“The trans flag is displayed proudly outside my office door today. #ProtectTransTroops” Haaland tweeted.

It was a 5-4 decision. Justices Ginsburg, Sotomayor, Kagan, and Breyer would have denied the stay.

The Hill added: ‘Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said she plans to reintroduce legislation to ensure transgender people can enlist in the military. In a statement on Tuesday, Gillibrand said that transgender troops “are willing to die for this country, they make extraordinary sacrifices for our freedom, and they are unafraid to fight for our most sacred values as Americans.” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), an Iraq War veteran, also criticized the Supreme Court’s decision on Tuesday. She blasted the move “disheartening” in a series of tweets and urged the high court to make clear “that this sort of discrimination has no place in our military.”‘