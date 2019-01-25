Towleroad Gay News

FAA Halts and Delays Flights at New York’s LaGuardia, Newark, and Philadelphia Airports Over Worker Shortage Due to Shutdown

LaGuardia airport by redlegsfan21
(CC BY-SA 2.0)

The FAA is halting some flights into New York’s LaGuardia airport due to a shortage of TSA workers due to the government shutdown.

NBC New York reports: “A ground stop has been ordered at LaGuardia airport due to staffing related issues, the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday. The stop was ordered shortly before 10 a.m. Some arriving flights are also being delayed.”

Bloomberg reports that delays due to worker shortage are also taking place at Newark Airport and in Philadelphia.

See the FAA’s flight delay info chart HERE.

