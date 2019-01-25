First NFL Male Cheerleaders Set To Make Super Bowl History

Quinton Peron and Napolean Jinnies will cheer in their first ever Super Bowl.

They will be the first male cheerleaders to do so.

Peron and Jinnies appearing with their coach, Emily Leibert on Good Morning America Thursday said that going to the Super Bowl feels “like a fairy tale but is a result of hard work.”

“It’s been a crazy ten months. Dancing hard and really engaging with our community and our team and supporting our players,” Jinnies said on GMA. “I can’t believe that we made it to this point, so I’m pretty sure it’s showing off that we’ve been working pretty hard.”

Last year when they made the team Leibert told GMA: “They really just fit the bill to be a Los Angeles Rams cheerleader. They are intelligent, they are eloquent, they are more than qualified to be ambassadors out in the community. They bring so much energy and there’s something so magnetic about their performance, you really can’t take your eyes off them.”

Last August, Jesse Hernandez made history when he took the field for the New Orleans Saints Saintsations dance squad.

After the Rams beat the Saints on Sunday the team tweeted:

That feeling when you’re Super Bowl bound!!! 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/QADLGLWNDv — Rams Cheerleaders (@LARamsCheer) January 21, 2019

Jinnie responded:

2018 first male cheerleaders in the NFL



2019 first male cheerleaders dancing at the Super Bowl.



I 👏🏽can’t👏🏽 breath👏🏽 — Napoleon Jinnies (@NapoleonJinnies) January 21, 2019

The squad will cheer on the Rams as they face off against reigning champions the New England Patriots on Sunday, February 3rd, in Atlanta.

Watch Peron, Jinnies, and their coach Emily Leibert on GMA below.