Gaga, First Contact, Trump Walks Out On Shutdown Talks, and More: HOT LINKS

by Leave a Comment

STEPPING OUT Kristen Stewart is seen holding new girlfriend’s hand in public.

SHOOTING TURKEYS IN A BARREL? What’s Gaga doing?

STATE OF THE CAMPAIGN Trump’s State address was basically the official launch of his 2020 campaign.

MISOGYNY RUN RAMPANT? Elizabeth Warren AND Hillary Clinton Sexism Watch, Part Whatever in an Endless F#@king Series.

IT GETS WORSE Pending “national emergency,” 800,000 federal employees unpaid, services cut, but she’s 100% tweaked about that candy.

TAKE ME HOME SMALLVILLE Tom Welling has a achieved daddy status.

#FACT CHECKED Don’t tell Trump, but the Democrats’ rebuttal got higher ratings than his speech.

WE ARE NOT ALONE Scientists have spotted repeated blasts of radio signals coming from deep in space.

FORCED SHUTDOWN MAY ENDURE  Trump walks out of ‘Waste of Time’ meeting mith Democrats: Shutdown Update.

SO SWEET David’s Bridal ad features Lesbian couple for first time.

 

