Hold Up! Did Ariana Grande Just Come For Her EDM Adversaries?

So it looks like Ariana Grande just told us that her new EP is dropping February 8th.

On Monday Billboard said the album’s full details, including the cover and track list, wouldn’t be unveiled until Friday (January 25th), when fans can place their preorders.

But then Grande posted this on Instagram today:

All of these son titles are also the name of EDM artists.

“These song titles are going to be the only things the gays posts as their statuses and instagram captions for a month, aren’t they?” said one fan in a post on Facebook.

And she dropped the cover too.

According to People magazine “The album, which will be titled thank u, next, features 12 new songs and includes the three that Grande has already released — ‘imagine,’ ‘thank u, next,’ and ‘7 rings.'”

Fans speculate many of the songs are about her break up with SNL cast member actor Pete Davidson with whom she broke up after the death of her ex pre-Davidson boyfriend Mac Miller.

This will be her fifth studio album.

Grande begins a four-month world tour that kicks off on March 18, 2019.