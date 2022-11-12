Jay Pharoah Hilariously Confirms Pete Davidson’s ‘BDE’: ‘It’s 9 Inches’

mega

The rumors about Pete Davidson seem to be true — with him finally confirming what many have believed about him for years now.

According to Jay Pharoah, the comedian revealed that he is in fact packing beneath his pants, which has allowed him so much success when it comes to his dating life.

“Hey, man, it’s Pete. There’s something in the sauce. He got something, OK. He got something inside,” Pharoah said on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” on Thursday, November 10. “So I talk to him, I said, ‘Pete, man, what is it?’ I said … ‘What is it. What’d you do? What was it? How you do it?'”

Pharoah, a famed impressionist, then revealed that The King of Staten Island star, 28, credited his manhood for his success. “He told me what it was. It’s his endowment. That’s what he told me it is,” the 35-year-old shared, before joking, “He was like, ‘Yeah, bro, it’s like nine inches.’ I was like, ‘What? Word. Oh snap, we twins. That’s crazy.'”

And while Davidson is known for being impressive in one category, Pharoah credited the funnyman’s vulnerability and personality with the overall success he has in his personal life.

“You gotta have everything in the relationship, and that’s the thin line. … Pete is just a sweet dude,” Pharoah pointed out. “He’s sweet. He’s vulnerable.”

Davidson has famously dated Kate Beckinsale and was even engaged to Ariana Grande — with his most recent flame being Kim Kardashian.

And while Davidson may have his pick of women, that doesn’t mean everything in his life is smooth sailing.

OK! reported Davidson had to take a break from filming his upcoming project, Bupkis, because he had a “major meltdown” on set. After a brief break from work to “get his s**t together and focus on himself,” said a source, he was set to return to filming earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Saturday Night Live alum may also be reeling from his summer split with The Kardashians star, with whom he has been in close contact with despite going their separate ways.

Though the former flames “still talk a lot,” a reconciliation isn’t in the cards — at least on Kardashian’s end. “He’s holding in there and tells her that he would jump on a plane at a moment’s notice for her,” said a source, but the reality star knows there is no chance they’ll rekindle their romance.