Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / News / Cameron Kasky, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, ‏ Nancy Pelosi, Dan Rather, and More Recognize LGBT Victims of The Holocaust

Cameron Kasky, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, ‏ Nancy Pelosi, Dan Rather, and More Recognize LGBT Victims of The Holocaust

by Leave a Comment

Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, an international memorial day that takes place every 27th of January commemorating the tragedy of the Holocaust that occurred during the Second World War.

Memorial to Gay Victims of the Holocaust in Berlin. Its inscription reads: Totgeschlagen – Totgeschwiegen (Struck Dead – Hushed-Up).

It commemorates the lives of the people killed in a genocide that resulted in the death of an estimated 6 million Jews, 8.7 million Slavs, 1.8 million ethnic Poles, 220,000 Romani people, 250,000 mentally and physically disabled people, 312,000 Serbians, 1,900 Jehovah’s Witnesses, and 9,000 homosexual men by the Nazi regime and its collaborators.

According to Attitude Magazine: “The Nazi persecution of gay men – they viewed lesbianism as a temporary condition so they suffered less – began almost as soon as Hitler took power in January 1933. SS boss Heinrich Himmler once said that eight per cent of men in Germany were gay, adding: “If that’s how things remain, our nation will fall to pieces. Those who practice homosexuality deprive Germany of the children they owe her. His solution was to ‘convert’ them by forcing them to have sex once a week with women taken from prisons and used as sex slaves. If that failed, they faced being sent to camps. Once there, they were brutalized, having their testicles boiled in water or by having 25cm pieces of wood shoved into their rectum.”

Pelosi was joined by her Democratic Representative colleague Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Parkland Massacre survivor Cameron Kasky, Journalist Dan Rather and many more in tweets on social media.

/* Background pattern from Toptal Subtle Patterns */