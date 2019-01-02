Towleroad Gay News

Justin Bieber Gets a Facial, Ryan Reynolds Did Bird Box First, Horny Toads Ride a Python and More: HOT LINKS

SAD! Donald Trump spent the holidays alone, eating cheeseburgers & rage-tweeting.

WISH YOU WERE HERE Austria’s same-sex marriage law comes into effect.

IT’S IKE WE HARDLY KNEW HIM Dwight Eisenhower’s “right hand” for foreign policy, Robert Cutler,  was an army general, a senior strategist on Eisenhower’s presidential campaign and America’s first national security adviser.

He was also a banker, a poet, a cross-dresser who loved the female roles in amateur theatrical productions and a closeted gay man at the center of a gay White House love triangle.

SAY IT AIN’T SO Jimmy Osmond, the youngest sibling in The Osmond family troupe, now 55, has been diagnosed with a stroke but, “is grateful for all the well wishes and will be taking time out in the new year.”

BAIT BUS Frisky frogs hitch a ride on passing python to navigate flood.

CHEERS QUEERS Long-running British soap EastEnders is getting a gay bar.

DISPATCH FROM DETROIT Michigan mayor denies using anti-gay slur.

BERNIE’S PUSSY HAT PROBLEM Women still aren’t crazy about the socialist governor from Vermont.

BIRD BOXED SINGERS? Fox’s The Masked Singer, premiering tonight,  features a handful of celebs will compete each week but we have no idea who is in underneath the disguises. #FunFact Ryan Reynolds appeared in the original Korean version last spring.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Three seconds later, he told me I‘m going to Hell. True story.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

JUSTIN BIEBER GETS A FACIAL Tattoo that is!

HELLO NURSE Former pro-ball player (and first to come out while playing), multi-hyphenate Personal Trainer & TV Host DeMarco Majors,  is currently producing the successfully funded crowd sourced trans-boy band show Born Stars.

Watch the trailer!

 

