Justin Bieber Gets a Facial, Ryan Reynolds Did Bird Box First, Horny Toads Ride a Python and More: HOT LINKS

SAD! Donald Trump spent the holidays alone, eating cheeseburgers & rage-tweeting.

WISH YOU WERE HERE Austria’s same-sex marriage law comes into effect.

IT’S IKE WE HARDLY KNEW HIM Dwight Eisenhower’s “right hand” for foreign policy, Robert Cutler, was an army general, a senior strategist on Eisenhower’s presidential campaign and America’s first national security adviser.

He was also a banker, a poet, a cross-dresser who loved the female roles in amateur theatrical productions and a closeted gay man at the center of a gay White House love triangle.

SAY IT AIN’T SO Jimmy Osmond, the youngest sibling in The Osmond family troupe, now 55, has been diagnosed with a stroke but, “is grateful for all the well wishes and will be taking time out in the new year.”

BAIT BUS Frisky frogs hitch a ride on passing python to navigate flood.

68mm just fell in the last hour at Kununurra. Flushed all the cane toads out of my brothers dam. Some of them took the easy way out – hitching a ride on the back of a 3.5m python. pic.twitter.com/P6mPc2cVS5 — Andrew Mock (@MrMeMock) December 30, 2018

CHEERS QUEERS Long-running British soap EastEnders is getting a gay bar.

DISPATCH FROM DETROIT Michigan mayor denies using anti-gay slur.

BERNIE’S PUSSY HAT PROBLEM Women still aren’t crazy about the socialist governor from Vermont.

BIRD BOXED SINGERS? Fox’s The Masked Singer, premiering tonight, features a handful of celebs will compete each week but we have no idea who is in underneath the disguises. #FunFact Ryan Reynolds appeared in the original Korean version last spring.

JUSTIN BIEBER GETS A FACIAL Tattoo that is!

HELLO NURSE Former pro-ball player (and first to come out while playing), multi-hyphenate Personal Trainer & TV Host DeMarco Majors, is currently producing the successfully funded crowd sourced trans-boy band show Born Stars.

Watch the trailer!